Funding guidance for schools and ITT providers including bursaries, scholarships and salaried route grants.

Funding: initial teacher training (ITT), academic year 2021 to 2022

Funding: initial teacher training (ITT), academic year 2020 to 2021

Funding: initial teacher training (ITT), academic year 2019 to 2020

This guidance is for schools and ITT providers delivering ITT courses in England.

It provides information about the funding available for ITT courses including:

  • bursaries
  • scholarships
  • salaried route grants

Each guidance document provides funding information for that specific academic year.

Published 13 October 2020