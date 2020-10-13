Information provided by NFER to schools taking part in the 2021 National Reference Test.

Documents

National Reference Test 2021 - information for schools

Ref: Ofqual/20/6700PDF, 370KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This information is provided to schools that have been selected as part of a sample to participate in the statutory NRT, which will take place in the spring term of 2021.

Ofqual appointed NFER to develop, administer and analyse the test on its behalf.

Ofqual welcomes DfE announcement on 2021 exams
Resources
Ofqual will continue to work closely with exam boards, unions and othe
National retraining scheme
Resources
The national retraining scheme was announced in 2017 to help adults to
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 8 October 2020
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an

Published 13 October 2020