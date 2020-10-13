The national retraining scheme was announced in 2017 to help adults to retrain as the economy changes.

Documents

National retraining scheme: key findings paper

Ref: DfE-00188-2020PDF, 236KB, 15 pages

Details

The national retraining scheme has been integrated with the government’s new £2.5bn national skills fund.

This document covers:

  • what we learned in developing the national retraining scheme
  • how we are using this evidence to inform the national skills fund and other adult skills services
Published 18 July 2019
Last updated 13 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Replaced the national training scheme document with the national training scheme key findings paper and removed 'National retraining scheme: associated projects'.

  2. Update with information about the latest rollout of the Get help to retrain service.

  3. Updated to show users in the North East Local Enterprise Partnership and West Midlands Combined Authority areas can now test the 'Get help to retrain' service, which has seen increased functionality since its initial launch.

  4. First published.

    Ofqual welcomes DfE announcement on 2021 exams
    Resources
    Ofqual will continue to work closely with exam boards, unions and othe
    National Reference Test 2021 - information for schools
    Resources
    Information provided by NFER to schools taking part in the 2021 Nation
    Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 8 October 2020
    Resources
    A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an