A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020.

Documents

8 October 2020 data and summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2020-week-41

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

Between March 2020 and the end of the summer term, early year settings, schools and colleges were asked to limit attendance to reduce transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). From the beginning of the autumn term in the 2020 to 2021 academic year, schools were asked to welcome back all pupils to school full-time.

The data on Explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Ofqual welcomes DfE announcement on 2021 exams
Resources
Ofqual will continue to work closely with exam boards, unions and othe
National Reference Test 2021 - information for schools
Resources
Information provided by NFER to schools taking part in the 2021 Nation
National retraining scheme
Resources
The national retraining scheme was announced in 2017 to help adults to

Published 13 October 2020