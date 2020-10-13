The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about the Blue Coat School.

Documents

ADA3725: The Blue Coat School

PDF, 196KB, 17 pages

Details

Decision reference: case reference number ADA3725

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Oldham Council

Admission authority: academy trust

National Reference Test 2021 - information for schools
Resources
Information provided by NFER to schools taking part in the 2021 Nation
National retraining scheme
Resources
The national retraining scheme was announced in 2017 to help adults to
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 8 October 2020
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an

Published 13 October 2020