Ofsted seeks your views on proposed changes to its inspections of the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass).

This consultation seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the way Ofsted inspects Cafcass. The proposed new framework will be implemented from February 2021.

We propose:

  • to introduce a whole-system approach that includes not only inspections, but also additional visits and activities outside inspection
  • to introduce a new, shortened judgement inspection of Cafcass as a national organisation
  • to make a single judgement about the impact of leaders rather than judging local and national leadership separately
  • to complete a focused visit at least once, but no more than twice, between judgement inspections
  • that Cafcass should share a self-evaluation with us annually to help inform our inspection planning

Please respond using our electronic survey.

Please submit your response to the consultation using our online survey.

We will consider all responses carefully before finalising and publishing the framework in February 2021.

Consultation on the future inspection of Cafcass

Equality, diversity and inclusion statement: Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service inspection framework



Published 14 October 2020