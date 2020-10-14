Data tables showing national and regional results for Northern Ireland from the employer skills survey 2019.

ESS Northern Ireland 2019 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.27MB

Survey findings for Northern Ireland in the form of data tables at national level.

Findings for other areas of the UK are on employer skills survey 2019.

Underlying data sets will soon be available through the UK Data Service.

Published 14 October 2020