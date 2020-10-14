Documents relating to the employer skills survey 2019 conducted by the Department for Education in England, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive.

The employer skills survey 2019, the fifth since 2011 to cover England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, asked questions about:

  • recruitment difficulties and skills lacking from applicants
  • skills lacking from existing employees
  • underutilisation of employees’ skills
  • anticipated needs for skill development in the next 12 months
  • the nature and scale of training, including employers’ monetary investment
  • the relationship between working practices, business strategy, skill development and skill demand

The survey also included questions from the previous employer perspectives survey last conducted in 2016.

Underlying datasets will be available shortly through the UK Data Service, by special licence access. To access the data, you will need to register and submit information on who will be accessing the data and how the data will be used.

Technical and reference documents relating to the employer skills surv
Main report and data tables on the UK (excluding Scotland) employersâ€
National, regional and local level results and data tables for England

