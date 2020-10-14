Main report and data tables on the UK (excluding Scotland) employers’ reported skill needs and training activities.

Employer skills survey 2019 research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-189-5, DFERPPU 2018061/2PDF, 3.65MB, 131 pages

Employer skills survey 2019 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.14MB

Information from over 81,000 employer establishments across the UK (excluding Scotland) on skills:

  • needs
  • use
  • development

The technical documentation, data tables and slides by nation are on employer skills survey 2019.

Resources
Resources
Resources
Published 14 October 2020