The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Stratford Girls' Grammar School.

Documents

ADA3662: Stratford Girls' Grammar School

PDF, 196KB, 22 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3662

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Warwickshire County Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Employer skills survey 2019: UK (excluding Scotland) findings
Resources
Main report and data tables on the UK (excluding Scotland) employersâ€
Employer skills survey 2019: England results
Resources
National, regional and local level results and data tables for England
Recruit teachers from overseas
Resources
How schools can hire teachers who are not UK or Irish nationals and ge

Published 13 October 2020