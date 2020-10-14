Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition Order Made: Mr Christopher Balls

PDF, 193KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Christopher Balls

Teacher reference number: 1664862

Location teacher worked: Corydon, London

Date of professional conduct panel: 28 September 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Christopher Balls, formerly employed in London.

The proceedings were held virtually at 9.30am on 28 September 2020.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 14 October 2020