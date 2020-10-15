The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Alderman Pounder Infant School and Nursery.

ADA3729: Alderman Pounder Infant School and Nursery

Decision reference: ADA3729

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: infant

Local authority: Nottinghamshire County Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 15 October 2020