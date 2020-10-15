Information to help higher education providers prepare for the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020.

Visit the transition section of GOV.UK to get a personalised list of actions for you and your business.

Alderman Pounder Infant School and Nursery
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Alderma
Guidance for schools during the transition period and after 1 January 2021
Resources
Information to help schools prepare for the end of the transition peri
Guidance for providers of further education and apprenticeships during the transition period and after 1 January 2021
Resources
Information to help further education and training providers and emplo

Guidance for nationals from the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland

The UK immigration system

Recruiting and sponsoring international students and staff

Overseas placements and trips

Information for students studying in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland

Running your HE provider or institution

Intellectual property

Research

Published 15 October 2020 Contents