DfE requirements for Ofsted when organising and undertaking childminder agency (CMA) inspections.

Documents

Inspection of childminder agencies: requirements for Ofsted

HTML

Details

This document sets out the requirements that the Chief Inspector at Ofsted must meet when organising and undertaking inspections of CMAs.

This covers the CMA inspection requirements for Ofsted since 1 April 2015 to the present day.

All childminder agencies must be registered with, and be inspected by, Ofsted.

Guidance for schools during the transition period and after 1 January 2021
Resources
Information to help schools prepare for the end of the transition peri
Guidance for higher education providers during the transition period and after 1 January 2021
Resources
Information to help higher education providers prepare for the end of
Guidance for providers of further education and apprenticeships during the transition period and after 1 January 2021
Resources
Information to help further education and training providers and emplo

Published 15 October 2020