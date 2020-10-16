A financial notice to improve issued to Townfield Primary School by the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Financial notice to improve: Townfield Primary School

PDF, 184KB, 11 pages

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Townfield Primary School.

Published 16 October 2020