New online and in-classroom student activities launched for This is Engineering Day

-
Schools can register now to ask engineers questions on Wednesday 4 November
-
This is Engineering: Entertainment activity pack now available for schools
Students are invited to a live Q&A event to ask engineers about how the technology they develop is changing our lives on This is Engineering Day, Wednesday 4 November 2020.
With a theme of #BeTheDifference, This is Engineering Day will celebrate the engineering that shapes our world for the better, whether that’s by making our day to day lives easier or tackling some of our biggest global challenges.
The Royal Academy of Engineering will host online Q&A sessions, where two engineers will answer students' questions live.
Schools are invited to register for one of the five sessions here
- 9.15am - How technology is changing the way we communicate
- 10.15am - How to respond to a global health crisis
- 11.15am - How to get into engineering
- 1.45pm - Engineering sport
- 2.45pm- How to engineer a sustainable world
This is Engineering Day is part of the This is Engineeringcampaign, led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, which aims to give more young people from all backgrounds an opportunity to consider engineering careers.
Students can also explore the essential role that engineers play in the entertainment industry with a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activity pack. This is Engineering: Entertainment contains intriguing activities and challenges inspired by engineers featured in the This is Engineering campaign. Students can get involved by tracking sporting data, exploring the ‘4th dimension’, creating light displays, investigating synthetic beats and producing a scene from a horror film.
Most activities can be done in the classroom or at home without extra equipment.
Download the activity pack here
Some 17,500 individual student packs will be distributed via almost 1,000 schools across the UK, each containing the materials needed to complete all the different challenges. Teachers can register to join the Academy’s Connecting STEM Teachers programme to receive training and the complete education resources.
Find out more about the Connecting STEM Teachers programme here
Notes for Editors
The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.
In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.
Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.
What we do
TALENT & DIVERSITY
We’re growing talent by training, supporting, mentoring and funding the most talented and creative researchers, innovators and leaders from across the engineering profession.
We’re developing skills for the future by identifying the challenges of an ever-changing world and developing the skills and approaches we need to build a resilient and diverse engineering profession.
INNOVATION
We’re driving innovation by investing in some of the country’s most creative and exciting engineering ideas and businesses.
We’re building global partnerships that bring the world’s best engineers from industry, entrepreneurship and academia together to collaborate on creative innovations that address the greatest global challenges of our age.
POLICY & ENGAGEMENT
We’re influencing policy through the National Engineering Policy Centre – providing independent expert support to policymakers on issues of importance.
We’re engaging the public by opening their eyes to the wonders of engineering and inspiring young people to become the next generation of engineers.
For more information please contact: Victoria Runcie at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 0207 766 0620; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.