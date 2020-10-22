The findings of a qualitative investigation to understand the causes and effects of changes in apprenticeship starts at Level 2.

Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships: research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-191-8, DFE-RR1006

Administrative data indicates that for apprenticeship starts in England since 2016 to 2017, there has been:

  • a reduction in apprenticeship starts
  • a shift in participation
  • an increase at Level 4 and above
  • a greater fall at Level 2

This research looks at how apprentices could be supported to start their training at higher levels.

The study was conducted by IFF Research on behalf of the Department for Education. Fieldwork took place between April and June 2019.

Published 22 October 2020