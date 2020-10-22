Analysis of data collected from public sector bodies to understand how they have responded to the public sector apprenticeship target.

Public sector apprenticeship target reporting: research report, October 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-194-9, DFE-RR1004PDF, 336KB, 20 pages

Public sector apprenticeship target reporting: research brief, November 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-976-0, DFE-RR882PDF, 447KB, 13 pages

This reports summarise responses from public sector bodies to the apprenticeship target and future plans for delivery.

‘Public sector apprenticeship target reporting: research report, October 2020’ compares data from the previous report and data collected in the 2018 and 2019 academic year.

‘Public sector apprenticeship target reporting: research brief, November 2018’ covers data collected from the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

The public sector apprenticeship target was introduced in 2017. Public sector bodies with 250 or more staff in England have a target to employ an average of at least 2.3% of their staff as new apprentice starts annually over the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2021.

Related public sector apprenticeships statistics are available in the Further education and skills statistics collection.

Published 28 February 2019
Last updated 22 October 2020

  1. Added 'Public sector apprenticeship target reporting: research report, October 2020', covering data collected in the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

  2. First published.

