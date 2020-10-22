A summary of responses to questions asked in the post-16 institutions and providers omnibus survey.

Documents

Post-16 institutions and providers omnibus: wave 7 findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-193-2, RR1007PDF, 1.35MB, 69 pages

Details

Research conducted by IFF Research on behalf of the Department for Education. Interviews conducted with leaders of post-16 institutions, with fieldwork taking place between June and July 2019.

Topics covered in wave 7 included:

Public sector apprenticeship target reporting: research reports
Resources
Analysis of data collected from public sector bodies to understand how
Levy paying employer decisions and accounting for prior learning
Resources
The findings from a study to understand the role that the apprenticesh
16 to 19 allocation data: 2020 to 2021 academic year
Resources
Allocation data for 16 to 19 institutions funded by Education and Skil

  • AS and A level reform
  • technical education
  • advanced maths premium
  • T Levels
  • careers education
  • mental health and character
  • prevent duty and fundamental British values
  • English for speakers of other languages (ESOL)
  • staffing and recruitment
  • participation of young people post-16
Published 22 October 2020