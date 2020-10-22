Allocation data for 16 to 19 institutions funded by Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

Documents

16 to 19 funding allocations: 2020 to 2021 academic year

HTML

16 to 19 allocation data: 2020 to 2021 academic year

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 890KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Education and Skills Funding Agency funds colleges, schools, academies and other institutions. This information explains how we allocated funding for 16 to 19 education in academic year 2020 to 2021.

The workbook notes page explains how to use the different sections of the document and more about the dataset.

The HTML document explains more about the dataset and sets out the changes to 16 to 19 funding.

Published 22 October 2020