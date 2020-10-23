FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Ruskin College, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of Ruskin College. The review involved intervention visits on 14 and 15 July 2020.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

Published 23 October 2020