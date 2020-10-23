 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Clinical pharmacology scientist

Details
Hits: 16
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 


KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Theoretical principles of drug action- How drugs interact with their targets, including drug-receptor theory and mechanisms of action - The principles pharmacokinetics (including Absorption Distribution Metabolism and Excretion), toxicokinetics and pharmacodynamics and their inter-relationship- The principles of toxicology, their application in safety assessment and in determination of the therapeutic index (the balance of safety versus efficacy in relation to dose)• How a drug’s formulation and characteristics (e.g. bioavailability, permeability, solubility, formulation, gastrointestinal pH, prandial state) can affect how it performs in the body and impact upon dose selection Back to Duty

K2: Dose determination- The principles of pre-clinical safety testing, determination of safety margins and how they affect selection of appropriate clinical dose levels - The principles of using pre-clinical data to predict both human Pharmacokinectic/Pharmacodynamic (PKPD) and determine the appropriate dose- The principles of starting dose calculation and trial progression (including dose escalation) Back to Duty

K3: Study design and delivery- The types of pharmacology studies that are required/optional and whether to include and conduct them- How the following impact upon on dose selection, study design and outcomes: a) Drug-drug interactionb) Organ impairmentc) Aged) Intrinsic factors (e.g. population)e) Extrinsic factors (e.g. food)- Pharmacology-related stopping criteria employed in the early phase studies- How to evaluate, monitor and address relevant risks to study delivery- The principles of risk-benefit analysis in relation to patient management- Standard, adaptive and other novel study designs, when to use them and the associated risks- The impact of immunogenicity on the PKPD of biotherapeutics- Optimisation of sampling timepoints- Trial progression strategies and how to use them appropriately (e.g. dose escalation)- Common types of protocol deviations that confound study results, impact the interpretation of results and may put subjects at undue risk- The principles of go-no-go decision matrices- The resource associated with clinical pharmacology studies (e.g. cost, timeframes) Back to Duty

K4: Study reporting and documentation- Content and generation of study documents (design synopsis, protocol, study report synopsis, clinical study report)- Reporting guidelines and best practice for documenting data, analysis processes and archiving to ensure reproducible results- Common types of protocol deviation that can impact on results and data interpretation Back to Duty

K5: The appropriate use of statistics- Essential statistical principles and tests used in the life sciences (e.g. sample size, power calculations) and in the design of clinical trials- Statistical concepts and tools for data analysis and data interpretation in different situations (e.g. big data, sparse data, missing data)- The principles of powering, estimation and modelling approaches including when to apply them to a particular study Back to Duty

FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames Borough Council
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Richmond upon Thames
FE Commissioner intervention: Ruskin College
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Ruskin College, and t
Ofqual â€“ Accessible documents policy
Resources
ContentsUsing our documentsHow accessible our documents areWhat to do

K6: Analysis and interpretation- The role of data visualisation, summarisation and analysis - The role of an analysis plan and its component parts - The principles, limitations and appropriate application of various standard quantitative techniques (e.g. non-compartmental analysis, population modelling, physiologically based pharmacokinetic modelling)- The scope and capabilities of both typical and innovative bioanalytical techniques used for endpoint analysis- Methods of data research, review and synthesis Back to Duty

K7: Legal and regulatory principles- The principles of Good Clinical Practice (GCP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Documentation Practice (GDocP) - Laws and relevant regulatory/guidance documents, including regional differences where appropriate- Regulatory processes and review cycle timelines- Licencing requirements- The clinical pharmacology content in drug labelling - The clinical pharmacology components of the marketing application - Data protection and confidentiality requirements when preparing materials (e.g. redaction, re-labelling and referencing public domain case studies)- The principles of quality control, quality assurance and report processes- The principles of ethical business practice and relevant codes of conduct- The principles of research ethics and application to clinical trials and how these may differ for vulnerable populations (e.g. paediatrics, elderly) Back to Duty

K8: The interconnected role of the clinical pharmacology scientist- The impact of clinical pharmacology on key decision points during drug development, and the information required to enable informed decisions- The environments in which clinical pharmacology scientists work- The other roles/stakeholders/bodies that interact with clinical pharmacologists and the exchanges that will need to be conducted - The impact of clinical pharmacology on the success of the project (e.g. scientific validity, commercial, key risk areas) Back to Duty

K9: Drug discovery and development- The stages of drug discovery and development- The principles of preclinical to clinical translation, translational research and experimental medicine. To include how biomarkers relate to disease processes and drug mechanism of action, and can be related to clinical safety and efficacy endpoints- The principles of reduction, refinement and replacement in the use of animals in research- How the principles of clinical pharmacology apply to new therapeutic approaches (e.g. cell-based therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, oncolytic viruses, Ribonucleic Acids (RNAs)- The principles of pharmacogenomics and impact on drug development- Innovative drug delivery and formulations Back to Duty

K10: Learning and development- The principles of learning and developing in the workplace, including ethical and safe practices with regards to coaching and mentoring (e.g. appropriate interactions, confidentiality)- The principles of, and good practice relating to, equality and diversity in the workplace- An awareness of relevant workplace leadership strategies and skills, including matrix leadership and change management in a scientific organisation Back to Duty

K11: Effective communication- How to assess the needs of stakeholders and tailor effective written and verbal communications to them- The scope and impact of different communication methods Back to Duty

Skills

S1: Dose determination- Calculate safe and efficacious human dose predictions (amount and schedule) from pharmacokinetic and toxicokinetics pre-clinical data using quantitative pharmacology methods (e.g. by allometry or physiologically based modelling)- Calculate recommended safe dose for first administration to humans based on pre-clinical data - Make predictions regarding viability/safety of additional dose levels and the likelihood of the effectiveness of a dose reduction strategy relative to maintaining and appropriate therapeutic window - Make recommendations about appropriate trial progression strategies (e.g. dose escalation)- Select and interpret data from a range of relevant sources (e.g. in silico models, biochemistry tests) in order to determine suitable doses for specific populations Back to Duty

S2: Study design and delivery- Perform robust data reviews, including appropriate extrapolation from available knowledge and data, and the use of appropriate techniques to determine the potential for clinically relevant drug-drug interactions - Design efficient, safe, scientifically robust and feasible study protocols and support the design of bespoke clinical pharmacology development plans. Design should consider preclinical data and the impact of external factors (e.g. characteristics of the drug, budgetary, competitive landscape) and use appropriate powering, estimation, modelling and adaptive approaches where applicable.- Optimise study assessments (e.g. the type and timing of pharmacokinetic sampling, biomarkers and other assessments) taking into account both study needs and subject well-being, and including appropriate assessment criteria (e.g. interim and final) for analysis - Consider and propose methods (e.g. physiologically based pharmacokinetic modelling) alternative to clinical studies when appropriate- Contribute to the design and execution of go-no-go decisions Back to Duty

S3: Study reporting and documentation- Write flexible and robust protocols- Make relevant contributions to clinical study reports- Interpret data and contextualise results (Interim and Final) Back to Duty

S4: The appropriate use of statistics- Interpret statistical results appropriately (e.g. when summarising study outcomes)- Use appropriate software and graphical exploration to perform data analysis (e.g. exposure response, exposure safety)- Apply appropriate statistical techniques when analysing and summarising study outcomes, with support from statisticians where necessary Back to Duty

S5: Interpretation of clinical study results- Contribute to analysis plans that describe how data will be analysed, summarised and graphically displayed- Select and apply the most appropriate method of data visualisation and analysis- Interpret data during study delivery for any interim decision points and for final study reporting discussions and conclusions;- Interpret the collated output from across multiple clinical studies Back to Duty

S6: Critical evaluation and decision making- Contextualise results based on other internal and external information- Demonstrate aptitude in integrating information from a range of sources and critically evaluate it- Identify potential gaps in the clinical pharmacology understanding of a new molecular or biological entity- Identify the implications and making appropriate decisions (e.g. about study design and timing) Back to Duty

S7: Legal and regulatory principles- Complete the required clinical pharmacology components of clinical trial application and a licensing application- Contribute to writing the drug label - Develop and write relevant components of regulatory documents (e.g. investigator brochure, protocol, informed consent document)- Interpret questions and feedback from regulatory, ethics and other review bodies and formulate appropriately detailed and clear responses- Data protection and confidentiality requirements and avoid breaches Back to Duty

S8: Effective communication- Communicate effectively about their work and/or the work of their team to specialist and non-specialist audiences (e.g. oral presentation, protocols, consent forms and scientific reports)- Write scientific and technical documents that clearly convey interpretation and impact of findings - Discuss work constructively and objectively with internal and external stakeholders Back to Duty

S9: Study management- Assess risks to delivering a protocol for the clinical pharmacology package and formulate mitigation plans- Redact, relabel and reference public domain case studies to avoid confidentiality breaches Back to Duty

S10: Learning and development- Research, critique and assess new techniques and methodologies - Listen to learners to assess their understanding and adapt techniques to their needs, using ethical and safe practices when mentoring, coaching and training others Back to Duty

Behaviours

B1: Integrity and Reliability: The ability to work with integrity, showing respect for the confidentiality of information, taking responsibility for actions and with an intrinsic ethical stance to all aspects of day-to-day activities, ensuring actions are in the best interest of stakeholders. Work using the principles of the scientific method and with a concern for maximising the scientific value of a study or dataset Back to Duty

B2: Flexibility and Adaptability: A professional approach, no matter what challenges emerge. A willingness to consider the broader context of project and stakeholder needs. A willingness to engage with innovative practices and make suggestions for improvements. An ability to adjust to, function and flourish in a diverse environment. Back to Duty

B3: Team Working: The ability to lead group activities to arrive at a common goal. The ability to listen to a wide range of views and be inclusive when seeking input. An ability to work in a team, demonstrating respect for colleagues and the viewpoints of others. A willingness to share knowledge and expertise with others. The ability to maintain effective working relationships and collaborations. Back to Duty

B4: Advise and support: The ability to address comments or questions by drawing upon clinical pharmacology expertise and the application of broader principles and knowledge. The ability to identify uncertainties when making decisions and to highlight these, including any assumptions and limitations. An awareness of limits of knowledge and competence, operating within those limits. Back to Duty

B5: "Patients First" Attitude: Puts the patient first and respects their contribution by ensuring they are fully informed, and their views inform decision making processes Back to Duty

B6: Planning, Prioritisation and Organisation: Effective time management, organisation, and appropriate prioritisation, setting projects in the wider context and fiscal environment. Takes the initiative, working independently and coordinating effectively with others to deliver. Back to Duty

B7: Continuing Professional Development (CPD): Recognition of the importance of CPD and a commitment to lifelong learning in personal development and the support of others. Demonstrates curiosity, keeps up to date with relevant developments and proactively develops knowledge to ensure that scientific and business decisions are based on strong science. Back to Duty

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted’s equality objectives 2016 to 2020
Resources
Equality, diversity and inclusion objectives that Ofsted will focus on
Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers announced
Resources
The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2020 have been revealed today, We
New online and in-classroom student activities launched for This is Engineering Day
Resources
Schools can register now to ask engineers questions on Wednesday 4 No
Ofqual board minutes for 2020
Resources
Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2020.Docum
Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships: research report
Resources
The findings of a qualitative investigation to understand the causes a
Public sector apprenticeship target reporting: research reports
Resources
Analysis of data collected from public sector bodies to understand how
Levy paying employer decisions and accounting for prior learning
Resources
The findings from a study to understand the role that the apprenticesh
Post-16 institutions and providers omnibus: wave 7 survey
Resources
A summary of responses to questions asked in the post-16 institutions
16 to 19 allocation data: 2020 to 2021 academic year
Resources
Allocation data for 16 to 19 institutions funded by Education and Skil
FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames Borough Council
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Richmond upon Thames
FE Commissioner intervention: Ruskin College
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Ruskin College, and t
Ofqual – Accessible documents policy
Resources
ContentsUsing our documentsHow accessible our documents areWhat to do

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5040)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page