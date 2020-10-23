Summary

We are seeking views on proposals to reform post-16 technical and academic qualifications at level 3.

This consultation is the second stage of the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England.

The review’s aim is:

  • clearer qualifications choices for young people and adults
  • to ensure that every qualification approved for public funding has a distinct purpose, is high quality and supports progression to positive outcomes for students

This consultation focuses on level 3 qualifications and seeks views on our proposals for the groups of qualifications that would continue to be funded alongside A levels and T Levels.

A call for evidence on level 2 and below will follow shortly.

The first stage is available at review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England.

