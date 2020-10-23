Outcome of a November 2018 hearing. Decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Documents

No order made: Mrs Inmaculada Gabucio Laguna and Mr Martin Scott

PDF, 199KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teachers’ names:Mrs Inmaculada Laguna and Mr Martin Scott
Location teachers worked:Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North East of England
Date of professional conduct panel:19 to 21 November 2018
Outcome type:No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the cases of Mrs Inmaculada Laguna and Mr Martin Scott, formerly employed in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North East of England.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 19 to 21 November 2018.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 3 December 2018
Last updated 23 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Edited page 2, removed TRN's and DOB's.

  2. First published.

    Clinical pharmacology scientist
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: Theoretical principles of drug action- How drugs inte
    Next stage of post-16 qualifications overhaul gets under way
    Resources
    New measures announced to boost the quality of and streamline qualific
    Review of post-16 qualifications at level 3: second stage
    Resources
    Summary We are seeking views on proposals to reform post-16 technical