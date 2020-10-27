Guide and form for academy trusts to use to seek prior approval from ESFA for non-contractual payments of or over £50,000.

Guide to academy trust severance payments

Academy trust severance payments form: Microsoft Excel version

Academy trust severance payments form: Open document spreadsheet version

The guide explains how academy trusts seek approval from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to make non-contractual payments of or over £50,000.

The form is available in two alternative formats:

  • a Microsoft Excel workbook
  • an open document spreadsheet

ESFA enquiries

Contact formhttps://form.education...

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Published 11 March 2014
Last updated 27 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the severance payments forms and added the guide for academy trusts seeking approval to make non-contractual payments of or over £50,000 so the information is available on one page.

  2. The Education Funding Agency (EFA) has updated the severance payments form for academy trusts wishing to seek approval for non-contractual payments over £50,000. The main changes to the form are the need to include a financial assessment and the requirement to demonstrate that all alternative options have been explored before deciding to make a non-contractual severance payment.

  3. First published.

