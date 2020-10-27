Guides for schools and local authorities on submitting data for the school workforce census 2020.

Documents

School employed staff: guide

Ref: DfE-00142-2020PDF, 895KB, 95 pages

Centrally employed staff: guide

Ref: DfE-00195-2020PDF, 1.15MB, 70 pages

Details

These guides will help schools and local authorities to:

  • understand the purpose of the census
  • prepare for the census
  • complete their census returns for 2020

The guide for school employed staff is for:

  • schools and nurseries maintained by a local authority
  • special schools maintained by a local authority (schools for children with special educational needs or disabilities)
  • city technology colleges
  • academies
  • free schools
  • pupil referral units (these provide education for children who cannot go to a mainstream school)
  • local authority children’s services

The guide for centrally employed staff explains how local authorities who employ school staff centrally can submit school workforce census data.

Centrally employed staff includes:

  • teachers
  • teaching assistants
  • support staff, for example:
    • healthcare workers
    • librarians
    • technicians
    • administrative staff
    • catering staff

Read more guidance on submitting data for the 2020 school workforce census.

Published 24 August 2020
Last updated 27 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Centrally employed staff: guide'.

  2. First published.

