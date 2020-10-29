A provisional list of schools in scope for the CDC2 programme, setting out when a scheduled CDC2 school site visit is likely to take place.

Documents

CDC2: provisional tranche list

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.13MB

Details

This provisional list has been provided for local authorities, academy trusts and dioceses. It includes the school name, unique reference number (URN) and the proposed tranche (1 to 9) the school has been allocated to.

There’s separate guidance on the CDC1 programme. Further guidance on the CDC2 programme will be published shortly.

What schools will need to do

  1. Use the tranche dates on this webpage to find out when the visit is likely to take place.

  2. If the CDC2 school site visit is likely to coincide with any major planned building work, notify the Department for Education (DfE) by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before midnight on Monday 16 November 2020.

The CDC2 tranche dates are:

  • tranche 1 runs from February 2021 to July 2021
  • tranche 2 runs from August 2021 to January 2022
  • tranche 3 runs from February 2022 to July 2022
  • tranche 4 runs from August 2022 to January 2023
  • tranche 5 runs from February 2023 to July 2023
  • tranche 6 runs from August 2023 to January 2024
  • tranche 7 runs from February 2024 to July 2024
  • tranche 8 runs from August 2024 to January 2025
  • tranche 9 from February 2025 to July 2025
Published 29 October 2020