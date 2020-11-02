 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government investment too low to achieve net zero recovery, say engineers

Details
Hits: 46
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

  • New report from the National Engineering Policy Centre calls for greater investment in net-zero capacity and digital transformation, and national workforce planning strategy to increase technical capability

There is a large gap between government funding commitments and the true scale of changes required for a net-zero economic recovery from COVID-19, according to a paper published today by the National Engineering Policy Centre, which represents 43 UK engineering organisations with a combined membership of nearly half a million engineers. With one year until COP 26 the UK has a responsibility to be a global leader for rapid carbon emissions reduction. The paper calls on the government to step up the level of investment it is prepared to make in clean growth to match that of other ambitious nations like Germany and the Republic of Ireland, to maintain international competitiveness, and build on the UK’s strengths and capabilities in clean technologies.

Read 'Beyond COVID-19: laying the foundations for a net-zero recovery' here

Urgent action is needed to build net-zero capacity, says the paper, and policy decisions that can rapidly mobilise entire industries must be taken if the UK is to meet its carbon emissions target of net zero by 2050. In tackling the current employment and economic crises caused by the pandemic, the government must not lose sight of broader objectives such as net zero, resilience, international competitiveness and the need to create a more equal society. The paper sets out five foundations for government to deliver a net zero recovery.

The UK has a chance to make the best use of its existing assets and to develop more flexible and efficient infrastructure systems for the future, says the paper. It recommends that recovery funds for carbon-intensive industries should require them to commit to ambitious but achievable targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These include engineering industries such as aviation, rail and energy-intensive manufacturing such as steel production and chemical processing. Cumulative, connected change is required across different policy areas and economic sectors to deliver net-zero, and government should consider the technologies that will be needed and how people’s jobs and lives will be impacted as a result.

The five foundations in the paper are:

  • Government must ensure that recovery packages work together as a whole to pivot the UK towards a net-zero economy.
  • Government spending on new infrastructure and public buildings must avoid the trap of high carbon construction methods and lay the foundations for a future net-zero infrastructure system including minimising the need for future retrofitting, by basing spending choices on outcomes and including whole-life carbon evaluation.
  • Government should drive digital transformation as an essential enabler of net-zero and resilience.
  • Government must increase the UK’s technical capability to deliver net-zero by creating a national workforce planning strategy and implementing proactive policies on diversity and inclusion in employment and training that will help reverse the impact of COVID-19 on employment opportunities for women and people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.
  • Government should deploy a cross-sectoral systems approach to policymaking that accounts for the impact that transforming one part of the economy or national infrastructure will have on the others.

Dervilla Mitchell CBE FREng, UKIMEA chair at Arup and a chair of the National Engineering Policy Centre Net Zero Working Group, says:

“We must guard against the possibility that, as economies around the world recover from the impacts of the pandemic, plans for a low-carbon recovery unravel, and we lock the country into high-emissions infrastructure and systems that simply return us to past norms.

Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud informati
The higher education restructuring regime (HERR) advisory board
Resources
List of appointments and information relating to the HERR advisory boa
What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
Resources
Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurser

“Investing in low-carbon technology and practices now will create jobs and pay dividends for the economy and the UK’s net-zero emissions target.

“Real progress on reducing carbon emissions will need to be built in the short-term, maintained over the long term, be sustainable over successive governments, and able to withstand disruptive events in future.”

Notes for Editors

The National Engineering Policy Centre

We are a unified voice for 43 professional engineering organisations, representing 450,000 engineers, a partnership led by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

We give policymakers a single route to advice from across the engineering profession.

We inform and respond to policy issues of national importance, for the benefit of society.

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

For more information please contact: Victoria Runcie at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. 0207 766 0620; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Fostering in England 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021
Resources
Fostering in England statistics for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 Marc
Non-association independent schools inspections and outcomes in England: August 2021
Resources
Provisional data for the period 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021.The
Local authority and children’s homes in England inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2021
Resources
Local authority inspection data and children's homes inspection data c
Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2021
Resources
Data for inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2021 including data
State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2021
Resources
Provisional data for the period April to August 2021 and revised data
Vulnerability disclosure policy: Ofqual
Resources
If you believe you have found a security vulnerability in an Ofqual we
School preference data collections 2021: technical specification
Resources
The requirements local authorities should meet when submitting data fo
Jewellery, silversmithing, and allied trades professional
Resources
Reference Number: ST0439Details of standardOccupation summary Set wit
Investigation report: Dunham Trust
Resources
An investigation report on Dunham TrustDocumentsInvestigation report:
Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud informati
The higher education restructuring regime (HERR) advisory board
Resources
List of appointments and information relating to the HERR advisory boa
What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
Resources
Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurser

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

Millions of jobs will continue to be supported as Job Support Scheme launches: MILLIONS of jobs will continue to be… https://t.co/D2CXP9UDhc
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

Free learning from The Open University | Department for Work and Pensions | Jobcentre Plus

Free learning from The Open University |...

The Open University's innovative partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions and Kingston JobCentre Plus is now being expanded nationwide....

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

Latest #FENews updates for today 10/31/2020 - https://t.co/4MvlaMW1gD
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5065)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page