The National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 regional winners have been announced, with winners from a wide range of industries and occupations.
The National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 regional finals commenced this week with virtual ceremonies taking place up and down the country.
The awards kicked off today (Monday 2 November) with events to recognise apprentice employers, apprentices, Rising Stars and Champions from the North East of England and Yorkshire and the Humber. Further ceremonies will take place throughout the week to celebrate apprenticeships and the benefits they bring to individuals, businesses and local communities.
Back for their 17th year, the National Apprenticeship Awards are a fantastic opportunity to highlight business and individual success in apprenticeships. Particularly poignant this year, given the challenges many employers and apprentices have faced during the pandemic. Each online ceremony will recognise apprentices that have gone above and beyond to make a difference whilst undertaking their apprenticeship.
Apprentice employers, apprentices and apprenticeship champions from all industries entered the awards – with over 1,100 entries received.
Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister said:
“Huge congratulations to all of the regional winners. The National Apprenticeship Awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the range of exciting apprenticeships available across so many industries including digital, health, construction and the public sector.
“Apprenticeships are a great way of attracting new talent, helping to make sure employers of all sizes have access to the skills they need to grow. They will play a vital role rebuilding our economy after the pandemic, transforming businesses and revitalising local communities.
“I wish all the winners the best of luck for the final virtual award ceremony in November.”
Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of the Chancellor’s Plan for Jobs to help the UK’s recovery from the pandemic. Through the Plan for Jobs a total of £1.6 billion will be invested in scaling up employment support schemes, training and apprenticeships to help people looking for a job.
This includes:
-
The Incentive Payment for Hiring a New Apprentice, where businesses will be given £2,000 for each new apprentice they hire under the age of 25, and £1,500 for each apprentice aged 25 and over.
-
A £111 million investment to triple the scale of traineeships in 2020-21 ensuring more young people have access to high quality training.
Peter Mucklow, director, Education and Skills Funding Agency added:
“Apprentices and apprentice employers are really flying the flag for apprenticeships at this time. We have recently announced the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers and I am now delighted to recognise the winners of the National Apprenticeship Awards in our English regions.
“Today marks the start of a week-long celebration of awards winners, with apprentices at all levels, and employers from a wide range of sectors and industries, all being recognised for their commitment to skills, through apprenticeships.
“Employers and apprentices alike continue to commit to apprenticeships for the many benefits they bring, and I admire that commitment, especially through the difficult period 2020 has brought. I offer a huge congratulations, not only to the winners and highly commended, but to all entrants to these awards.”
Winners and highly commended announced in the North East are:
Employer categories winners and highly commended:
-
The British Army Award for Large Employer of the Year winner is Home Group Ltd and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service is highly commended.
-
The QA Award for Macro Employer of the Year winner is Cumbria Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.
-
The Accenture Award for Recruitment Excellence winner is County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service and Home Group Ltd is highly commended.
Individual categories winners and highly commended:
-
The AstraZeneca Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year is Robert Carter from Newcastle Building Society.
-
The BT Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year winner is Joseph Little from South Tyneside Homes and Nicholas Waddle from Newcastle Building Society is highly commended.
-
The Royal Navy Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year is Tyler Mckeown from Sterling Pharma Solutions and Jessica Clark from WSP is highly commended.
-
The Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the Year winner is Jordan Brosnan from Coca-Cola European Partners and Simon Pettett from Wander Films is highly commended.
-
The Royal Air Force Award for Apprentice Champion of the Year is Paula McMahon from Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd.
Winners and highly commended announced in Yorkshire and The Humber are:
-
The BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT Award for SME Employer of the Year is KC Communications.
-
The British Army Award for Large Employer of the Year is Covance Laboratories Ltd and Wakefield Council is highly commended.
-
The QA Award for Macro Employer of the Year is Sheffield City Council and Anchor Hanover is highly commended.
-
The Accenture Award for Recruitment Excellence winner is Wakefield Council and Covance Laboratories Ltd is highly commended.
Apprentice of the Year winners and highly commended:
-
The BT Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year is Emma Sisman from Niftylift and Alix Linford from Travis Perkins Plc is highly commended.
-
The Royal Navy Award for Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year is Braidey Greenbank from Croda Europe Limited and Sabreen Anwar from Lloyds Banking Group is highly commended.
-
The Lloyds Banking Group Award for Rising Star of the Year is Nicola Scott from Asda Stores LTD and Kurt Vardey from Sunbelt Rentals is highly commended.
-
The Royal Air Force Award for Apprentice Champion of the Year winner is Dorothy Alexander from Anchorhanover and Sally Campbell from Patriot Games Ltd is highly commended.
Regional ceremonies take place between 2 and 6 November, with the national ceremony broadcast taking place on Wednesday 25 November.
Watch the National Apprenticeship Awards 2019 national ceremony highlights:
Published 2 November 2020