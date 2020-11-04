 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Jonnie's blade inspires next generation of engineers

Details
Hits: 19
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock’s blade to become first exhibit in a new virtual museum, being developed by the Royal Academy of Engineering to help tackle engineer shortage in the UK

  • Paralympic gold-medallist Jonnie Peacock’s blade will become the first engineering exhibit in a new virtual museum accessible via QR Codes or ‘QRtefacts’

  • Visitors will be able to explore the ground-breaking engineering innovations that are tackling societal issues and shaping the everyday, including an exhibit on developing a Covid-19 vaccine

  • The Royal Academy of Engineering has announced plans to create the Museum of Engineering Innovation to celebrate often unsung engineering accomplishments and inspire engineers of the future in response to the worrying engineer shortage in the UK

  • The Museum, which will roll out in 2021, aims to challenge the narrow stereotype of engineering and encourage people from more diverse backgrounds to consider a career in the profession

  • A preview collection of exhibits will be published on Google Arts & Culture onThis is Engineering Day

Plans to create a new virtual museum have been announced today by the Royal Academy of Engineering in an effort to address narrow perceptions of engineering that are contributing to a skills and diversity shortfall in the profession in the UK. Research from 2018 estimated that there is a 59,000-engineer shortfall in the UK each year1, while only 12% of the engineering workforce are female and just 9% are from BAME backgrounds.

Instead of being housed in a building, the exhibits in the virtual Museum of Engineering Innovation, when it rolls out in 2021, will be accessible via QR codes or ‘QRtefacts’. Placed in accessible locations dotted around the UK, each QRtefact will signpost users to an individual exhibit within the online Museum. Also accessed via Google Arts & Culture, the Museum will celebrate the often-unseen engineering that is all around us, shining a spotlight on the diverse engineers that are making a difference to our everyday lives and futures in a bid to inspire the next generation.

The first collection of exhibits will include the carbon fibre blade of reigning world champion and gold medallist, Jonnie Peacock. A QR code has been placed on the ‘Ferrari of running legs’, giving everyone (who can keep up with him) access to the virtual museum. Once scanned, or by visiting the Google Arts & Culture platform, visitors will be able to learn about the incredible engineering that went into making Jonnie’s blade, and how far the sporting world has come thanks to engineered high-performance prosthetics.

Jonnie Peacock comments on his blade becoming the virtual museum’s first QR-tefact:

“Whenever I wear my blade I get such a great response, particularly from children, able bodied and disabled, who think it’s really cool. I’d like them to know that I wouldn’t be where I am today and have this super cool prosthetic leg if it wasn’t for engineers and amazing feats of engineering, which is why I am supporting This is Engineering Day, to help demonstrate some of the many different ways engineering makes a difference and to inspire the engineers of the future.”

The exhibits on ‘display’ at the museum will highlight the engineering that we often take for granted, but that has helped change, improve and in some instances, save lives. Exhibits will include Jonnie’s Blade along with the following2:

National recognition for UK Atomic Energy Authorityâ€™s apprenticeship scheme with two awards
Resources
UKAEA is a Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer and has won the Institution
Early years initial teacher training: 2021 to 2022 funding guidance
Resources
Funding guidance for early years initial teacher training (EYITT) prov
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 29 October 2020 (early years data only)
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an

  • The Factory-in-a-box, developed by Professor Harris Makatsoris and his team of engineers at King’s College London, minimises the space and equipment needed for high volume vaccine manufacturing, making it possible to produce RNA-based vaccines, such as one of the vaccines being developed to tackle Covid-19, in any location and at a much faster rate than a typical vaccine manufacturing plant.
  • The pBone, which is the first 3D printed plastic trombone. The recyclable ABS plastic3 instrument, which weighs less than a kilogram and uses fewer resources than its brass cousin, is designed to encourage younger players who have difficulties with the weight and balance of a normal trombone
  • Bricks made from recycled and breathable materials, also known as K-Briq, which will be used to create the 2021 Serpentine Pavilion
  • Motion capture digital technology, created by actor Andy Serkis’ company Imaginarium, that turned The Tempest’s Ariel into a 17ft high harpie in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 2017 production
  • How the Singing in the Rain production, relaunching at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in 2021, made it rain on stage, whilst ensuring equipment stayed dry, avoiding technical problems
  • The 15-metre Arcadia Spider, which attracts thousands of party goers at Glastonbury Festival - an impressive, if unusual, example of engineering
  • A range of artwork shining a light on award winning feats of engineering by conceptual still life photographer Ted Humble-Smith

Jonnie Peacock's running blade being scanned to access the Museum of Engineering Innovation

The announcement falls on This is Engineering Day (4th November), a national awareness day led by the Royal Academy of Engineering to address the narrow stereotype of engineering, celebrate the varied and vital roles that engineers play, and encourage more young people to consider a career in the profession. The day is part of Tomorrow’s Engineers Week, a week of activities designed to provide inspiring and exciting opportunities for young people to experience the world of engineering.

On This is Engineering Day the Academy will also be calling on organisations and brands that rely on engineers and engineering to nominate engineering innovations that are making a difference to exhibit in the Museum in 2021.

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, comments:

“Engineers play a profoundly important role in shaping the world around us, however research3 reveals that over three quarters (76%) of young people aged 11-19 and 73% of parents do not know a lot about what those working in engineering actually do. This is an issue that affects all of us because without a skilled and diverse engineering workforce we will not be able to power a sustainable economic recovery in the UK, or tackle some of our biggest global challenges.

That’s why today, on This is Engineering Day, we are announcing plans to create the virtual Museum of Engineering Innovation. This is Engineering Day gives us an opportunity to bring untold stories to life in a way that shows the surprising and inspiring role that engineers play as hidden enablers of progress. Engineering is a fantastic career if you want to make a difference, improve people’s lives and shape the future, and through our Museum of Engineering Innovation we want to inspire many more people from all parts of society to become future engineers.”

Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture, comments:

"If you were asked what links a West End musical, an Olympic athlete and the Mary Rose ship, what would the answer be? These are just a few examples of the stories that the Royal Academy of Engineering are bringing to life that demonstrate the importance of engineering in our daily lives. We are delighted to share a selection of online exhibits on Google Arts & Culture to help celebrate This Is Engineering Day and we are looking forward to building on this initial launch for audiences around the world to get inspired by engineering."

This is Engineering Day is part of the This is Engineering campaign, led by the Royal Academy of Engineering to give more young people, from all backgrounds, the opportunity to take up engineering careers. More information on the campaign can be found at www.ThisisEngineering.org.uk, @ThisisEng on Twitter and @ThisisEngineering on Instagram. #BeTheDifference #ThisIsEngineering

Notes to editors

  1. Research carried out by EngineeringUK. Data from the 2018 State of Engineering Report
  2. Exhibits featured in the first collection can be accessed at https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/museum-of-engineering-innovation
  3. Research carried out by EngineeringUK. Data from the 2019 Engineering Brand Monitor captured in Jan – Feb 2019, based on a sample of 2,514 pupils aged 7-19, 1,023 educators, and 1,810 members of the public

About Jonnie Peacock

Jonnie is the Double Paralympic, World & European T44 100m Champion. He sensationally won his first Paralympic title at the London 2012 Games during one of the best summers in British Athletics history. He then successfully defended his title at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. Jonnie is already an inspiration to many young people and is passionate about building the profile of disability sport globally. He has vowed to take part in as many Paralympics as he possibly can, with the hope of winning more medals in the process.

About This is Engineering

This is Engineering is a campaign to raise awareness of the breadth of careers in engineering and help address the significant engineering skills and diversity shortfall that is holding back growth and productivity across the UK economy. The campaign aims to give more young people, from the broadest possible backgrounds, the opportunity to take up an exciting, engaging, rewarding and in demand career.

This is Engineering is led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, in collaboration with EngineeringUK. The campaign has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering and our corporate partners. More information about the campaign is available at www.thisisengineering.org.uk and @ThisIsEng on Twitter

Strategic partner

EngineeringUK

Founding Principal partners

BAE Systems

National Grid

Principal partners

Amazon

Anglo American

BP

Centrica

Rolls-Royce

Shell UK

Major partners

Facebook

Google Arts & Culture

Sponsors

MBDA

Mott MacDonald

Teledyne e2v

WSP

Principal university partners

University of Oxford

Major university partners

Anglia Ruskin University

Aston University

University partners

Kings College London

Manchester Metropolitan University

University of Southampton

University of Glasgow

About Tomorrow's Engineers Week

Tomorrow’s Engineers Week (#TEWeek20) takes place from 2-6 November 2020 and highlights to young people that engineering is a creative, problem solving, exciting career that improves the world around us. Tomorrow’s Engineers Week is led by EngineeringUK. To find out how to get involved, visit www.tomorrowsengineers.org.uk/teweek

About the Royal Academy of Engineering

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone.

In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

About EngineeringUK

EngineeringUK is a not-for-profit organisation, which works in partnership with the engineering community to inspire tomorrow’s engineers and increase the number and diversity of young people choosing academic and vocational pathways into engineering. EngineeringUK leads engagement programmes The Big Bang, Robotics Challenge and Energy Quest, helps schools bring STEM to life through real-world engineering via Neon, creates inspiring engineering careers resources and campaigns through Tomorrow's Engineers and produces a body of research including the flagship State of Engineering report.www.engineeringuk.com

About Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture puts the collections of more than 2,000 museums at your fingertips. It’s an immersive way to explore art, history and the wonders of the world, from Van Gogh’s bedroom paintings to the women’s rights movement and the Taj Mahal. The Google Arts & Culture app is free and available online for iOS and Android. The team has been an innovation partner for cultural institutions since 2011. Google Arts & Culture develops technologies that help preserve and share culture and allow curators to create engaging exhibitions online and offline.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Investigation report: Dunham Trust
Resources
An investigation report on Dunham TrustDocumentsInvestigation report:
Debt and fraud information sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC apprenticeship levy fund fraud pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud informati
The higher education restructuring regime (HERR) advisory board
Resources
List of appointments and information relating to the HERR advisory boa
What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
Resources
Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurser
Government investment too low to achieve net zero recovery, say engineers
Resources
New report from the National Engineering Policy Centre calls for grea
Education Qualifications and Awards (EQ Awards) surrender Ofqual recognition
Resources
EQ Awards is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.Educ
SLC urges customers to join Direct Debit scheme at the end of their student loan
Resources
SLC is urging customers to switch to Direct Debit in the final months
Lift-off for new generation of space scientists
Resources
England’s first Space Engineering Technician apprenticeship will be
National recognition for UK Atomic Energy Authority’s apprenticeship scheme with two awards
Resources
UKAEA is a Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer and has won the Institution
Early years initial teacher training: 2021 to 2022 funding guidance
Resources
Funding guidance for early years initial teacher training (EYITT) prov
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 29 October 2020 (early years data only)
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March an
National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 regional winners announced
Resources
The National Apprenticeship Awards 2020 regional winners have been ann

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5072)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page