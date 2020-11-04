Brief outlines of projects commissioned through the DfE analytical associate pool.

Documents

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, November 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-196-3, DFE-RR991PDF, 183KB, 9 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, July 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-051-5, DFE-RR946PDF, 75.3KB, 13 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, June 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-037-9, DFE-RR933PDF, 774KB, 21 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, March 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-005-8, DFE-RR916PDF, 2.98MB, 22 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, January 2019

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-989-0, DFE-RR901PDF, 272KB, 16 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, March 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-883-1, DFE-RR798PDF, 163KB, 12 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, August 2017

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-793-3, DFE-RR718PDF, 381KB, 37 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, May 2016

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-591-5, DFE-RR534PDF, 157KB, 12 pages

Analytical associate pool: summary of projects, December 2015

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-542-7, DFE-RR488PDF, 266KB, 17 pages

Details

The analytical associate pool consists of more than 150 independent academics and researchers who carry out small-scale data analysis, rapid literature reviews, primary research, and peer review, for the Department for Education. Much of the analysis summarised is too small-scale for publishing on its own.

For further information on any of these projects contact:

Analytical associate pool

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

