Financial data structure and guide for automating academy trust financial returns.

Quick start guide to automating the academies accounts return 2019/20

Guide for automating the academies accounts return 2019/20

Academies chart of accounts

Guide to adopting the academies chart of accounts

Introduction to chart of accounts

The academies chart of accounts (CoA) is the Department for Education’s (DfE’s) standard for financial data that underpins the academies accounts return and budget forecast returns.

Introduction to automation

Using the academies CoA, the department has developed automation technology to help reduce the burden of submitting your financial information. This technology enables you to electronically submit your trial balance data directly from your financial management software (FMS) to the department, where it will then be used to pre-populate up to 80% of your accounts return (AR).

This page includes:

  • a spreadsheet with the academies chart of accounts (please refer to the ‘information’ worksheet for more information about the structure of the chart of accounts)
  • a guide for academy trusts about adopting the academies chart of accounts
  • the guide includes a summary of updates to the academies chart of accounts, since the previous version launched in May 2019
  • a guide for automating the academies accounts return 2019/20
Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 4 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to add the guide to automation for academies accounts return for 2019/20.

  2. We have updated the academies chart of accounts for the academic year 2020/21.

  3. First published.

