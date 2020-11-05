Conditions and requirements, and corresponding guidance, applying to AS and A level qualifications being awarded in 2021.

Documents

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Art and Design (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/1PDF, 261KB, 13 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Dance (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/2PDF, 302KB, 19 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Design and Technology (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/3PDF, 395KB, 28 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Drama and Theatre (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/4PDF, 398KB, 26 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Environmental Science (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/5PDF, 417KB, 34 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Film Studies (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/6PDF, 399KB, 27 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Geography (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/7PDF, 386KB, 27 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Geology (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/8PDF, 657KB, 47 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Media Studies (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/9PDF, 372KB, 24 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Music (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/10PDF, 334KB, 25 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Music Technology (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/11PDF, 383KB, 25 pages

GCE Subject Level Guidance for Music Technology (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/14PDF, 229KB, 9 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Physical Education (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/12PDF, 359KB, 20 pages

GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Science (2021)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6696/13PDF, 742KB, 61 pages

Details

The conditions and requrements on this page apply only in respect of GCE AS and A levels being awarded in 2021. Awarding organisations must also comply with:

GCSE MFL spoken language assessment criteria and approach
Resources
Pass, merit and distinction criteria for 2021 published, with flexible
GCSE subject-level conditions for 2021
Resources
Conditions and requirements, and corresponding guidance, applying to G
Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI): annual Ofsted report letters
Resources
Annual Ofsted report letters on the inspection work by the Independent

  • our General Conditions of Recognition, which apply to all awarding organisations and qualifications
  • our GCE qualification-level conditions and requirements
  • all relevant regulatory documents
Published 5 November 2020