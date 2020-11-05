Annual Ofsted report letters on the inspection work by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).
Documents
Annual report on the inspection work by the Independent Schools Inspectorate in the academic year 2019/20
PDF, 201KB, 4 pages
Annual report on the quality of inspection work by the Independent Schools Inspectorate in the academic year 2018/19
PDF, 139KB, 3 pages
Annual report on the quality of inspection work by the Independent Schools Inspectorate in the academic year 2017/18
PDF, 209KB, 4 pages
Advice letter from Amanda Spielman, HMCI, about Ofsted’s monitoring of the inspectorates for independent schools
PDF, 199KB, 2 pages
Annual report on the quality of inspection work by the Independent Schools Inspectorate in the academic year 2016/17
PDF, 338KB, 5 pages
ISI annual report 2015/16
PDF, 217KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
ISI annual report 2014/15
PDF, 183KB, 5 pages
ISI annual report 2013/14
PDF, 157KB, 4 pages
ISI annual report 2012/13
PDF, 180KB, 7 pages
ISI annual report 2011/12
PDF, 2.19MB, 9 pages
ISI annual report 2010/11
PDF, 1.79MB, 6 pages
ISI annual report 2009/10
PDF, 1.6MB, 6 pages
ISI annual report 2008/9
PDF, 46KB, 5 pages
ISI annual report 2007/8
PDF, 71.5KB, 4 pages
ISI annual report 2006/7
PDF, 2.35MB, 5 pages
ISC annual report 2005/6
PDF, 40.4KB, 9 pages
ISC annual report 2004/5
PDF, 124KB, 10 pages
ISC annual report 2003/4
PDF, 124KB, 10 pages
ISC annual report 2002/3
PDF, 34.7KB, 11 pages
ISC annual report 2001/2
PDF, 52.9KB, 10 pages
ISC annual report 2000/1
PDF, 52KB, 12 pages
ISC annual report 1999
PDF, 31.7KB, 9 pages
Details
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) is approved by the Secretary of State for Education to inspect registered independent schools belonging to the associations that make up the Independent Schools Council.
Ofsted publishes an annual report on the number of inspections carried out by ISI and on the collaborative work between the two organisations.
