Analysis of how changes made to student support for the 2021 to 2022 academic year will affect specific protected groups.

Documents

Higher education student finance, 2021 to 2022: equality analysis

Ref: DfE-00198-2020PDF, 502KB, 28 pages

Details

An assessment of the effect that changes made to higher education student finance will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.

The changes for the 2021 to 2022 academic year include:

  • increases in grants that act as a contribution towards the cost of living for students starting full-time undergraduate courses before 1 September 2016

  • increases in dependants’ grants for full-time undergraduate courses

  • increases in loans for living costs for undergraduate courses

  • increases in loans for students starting postgraduate master’s degree courses and doctoral degree courses

The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:

  • disability
  • gender reassignment
  • pregnancy and maternity
  • race
  • religion or belief
  • sex and sexual orientation
Published 5 November 2020