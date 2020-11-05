Ofqual's Chief Regulator responds to the Secretary of State's letter of 12 October 2020.

Documents

Letter from Dame Glenys Stacey to Gavin Williamson - 5 November 2020

PDF, 89.2KB, 2 pages

Details

Ofqual’s interim Chief Regulator, Dame Glenys Stacey, responds to a letter received from Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education, dated 12 October 2020.

