The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about London Nautical School.

Documents

VAR1937: London Nautical School

PDF, 189KB, 11 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR1937

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: foundation

School phase: secondary

Local authority: London Borough of Lambeth

Admission authority: governing board

Published 6 November 2020