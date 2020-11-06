A review of financial management and governance at Tower Hamlets Enterprise Academy Ltd.

Financial management and governance review: Tower Hamlets Enterprise Academy Ltd

PDF, 287KB, 31 pages

This report sets out the findings of the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s review of financial management and governance at Tower Hamlets Enterprise Academy Ltd.

Published 6 November 2020