Evidence from 6 visits to local areas, looking at their special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision between 5 and 14 October 2020.

COVID-19 series: briefing on local areas’ special educational needs and disabilities provision, October 2020

PDF, 264KB, 16 pages

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As part of our phased return to routine inspection, Ofsted has been carrying out interim visits to local areas to hear about the experiences of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), their families and the practitioners and leaders who are supporting them.

Published 10 November 2020