Prohibition order: Mr Paul Johnson

PDF, 193KB, 21 pages

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Paul Johnson

Teacher reference number: 9555984

Teacher’s date of birth: 28 March 1964

Location teacher worked: Wiltshire, south west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 27 October 2020

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Paul Johnson formerly employed in Wiltshire, south west England. The proceedings were held virtually at 9.30am on 27 October 2020.

