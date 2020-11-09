The purpose and characteristics of core maths qualifications for 16- to 19-year-olds who do not progress to AS/A level maths.

Documents

Core maths qualifications: technical guidance

Ref: DFE-00240-2018PDF, 280KB, 15 pages

Details

This technical guidance is for awarding organisations. It sets out the requirements that core maths qualifications must meet to be included in the 2020 performance tables.

Approved core maths qualifications

There are 6 approved qualifications:

  • 601/4708/8 - City and Guilds Level 3 Certificates in Using and Applying Mathematics
  • 601/4783/0 - OCR Level 3 Certificate in Core Maths A (MEI)
  • 601/4782/9 - OCR Level 3 Certificate in Core Maths B (MEI)
  • 601/4857/3 - Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Certificate in Mathematics in Context
  • 601/4945/0 - AQA Level 3 Certificate in Mathematical Studies
  • 603/3437/X - NCFE Level 3 Certificate in Mathematics for Everyday Life
Published 7 July 2014
Last updated 9 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated core maths qualifications and added Ofqual numbers for each.

  2. List of approved core maths qualifications added.

  3. Updated document to use the new GCSE grading system, and to remove Ofqual's main involvement in the assessment of new core maths qualifications.

  4. Updated the document's sections on scope, background and process, as well as adding revised deadlines for the 2018 performance tables.

  5. First published.

    Teacher Misconduct panel outcome: Mr Paul Johnson
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasonsDocu
    COVID-19 series: briefing on schools, October 2020
    Resources
    Evidence from visits to schools between 29 September and 23 October 20
    COVID-19 series: briefing on children's social care, October 2020
    Resources
    Evidence from assurance visits to social care providers and focused vi