Evidence from visits to schools between 29 September and 23 October 2020.

COVID-19 series: briefing on schools, October 2020

PDF, 321KB, 18 pages

On 17 March 2020, all routine inspections were suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

As part of our phased return to routine inspection, Ofsted is carrying out interim visits to schools from autumn 2020.

Published 10 November 2020