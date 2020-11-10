Insights into how other countries support progression in upper secondary level technical education.

Documents

International progression report: good practice in technical education

PDF, 999KB, 106 pages

Details

This report investigates other countries’ technical and vocational education for young people. It investigates how other countries support progression to more advanced levels.

This report was commissioned to inform the Department for Education’s review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below and in particular, to find out how England’s post-16 level 2 compared to that in other countries.

COVID-19 series: briefing on children's social care, October 2020
Resources
Evidence from assurance visits to social care providers and focused vi
Post-16 study at level 2 and below: call for evidence
Resources
Summary This call for evidence seeks views on study and qualifications
Ofsted COVID-19 series
Resources
Briefing notes and commentaries from Amanda Spielman about providers t

Published 10 November 2020