Summary

This call for evidence seeks views on study and qualifications at level 2 and below for students aged 16 and above.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This call for evidence is part of the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England. We want to improve study at level 2 and below, ensuring that students have clear and coherent pathways to good outcomes.

Before we set out detailed proposals, we want to know more about:

  • what is working well
  • what more can be done to support students studying at level 2 and below

This call for evidence brings together the range of issues we want to explore, inviting views and evidence from interested parties.

Alongside this consultation, you can also read:

COVID-19 series: briefing on schools, October 2020
Resources
Evidence from visits to schools between 29 September and 23 October 20
COVID-19 series: briefing on children's social care, October 2020
Resources
Evidence from assurance visits to social care providers and focused vi
Ofsted COVID-19 series
Resources
Briefing notes and commentaries from Amanda Spielman about providers t

Published 10 November 2020