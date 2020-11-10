Contextual information of post-16 enrolments on qualifications at level 3 and below.

Qualifications at Level 3 and below: contextual information

Ref: DfE-00175-2020PDF, 603KB, 22 pages

This document provides contextual information on post-16 enrolments on qualifications at level 3 and below, including pathways that learners take at age 16 through education at level 2 and below.

