This statistical fact sheet presents a range of analysis on students in the Northern Ireland Further Education Sector covering academic years 2014/15 to 2018/19

Further Education Sector Activity of Students in Northern Ireland: 2014/15 to 2018/19

https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/further-education-statistical-fact-sheets

The analysis in this new statistical fact sheet relates to activity with regards to all FE sector students, those enrolled on regulated and higher education courses and the qualifications they have achieved.

Published 10 November 2020