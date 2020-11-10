Insights into how other countries support progression in upper secondary level technical education.

Documents

International progression report: good practice in technical education

PDF, 999KB, 106 pages

Details

This report investigates other countries’ technical and vocational education for young people. It investigates how other countries support progression to more advanced levels.

This report was commissioned to inform the Department for Education’s review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below and in particular, to find out how England’s post-16 level 2 compared to that in other countries.

Occupational pathways of technical qualifications
Resources
Experimental analysis into the occupations of young people with techni
FE Sector Activity of Students in NI: 2014/15 to 2018/19
Resources
This statistical fact sheet presents a range of analysis on students i
Post-16 pathways at level 3 and below
Resources
Experimental statistics on young peoplesâ€™ transitions from education

Published 10 November 2020