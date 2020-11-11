The schools adjudicator’s admission referral decision about The Westleigh School.

Documents

REF3748: The Westleigh School

PDF, 179KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: REF3748

Type of decision: referral of admission arrangements – do not conform

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Wigan Local Authority

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 11 November 2020