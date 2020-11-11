Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 11 September 2020

ESFA Update academies: 11 November 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 11 November 2020

Items for further education

InformationExam Support Service – functional skills qualifications (FSQs) apprenticeships
Informationnext stage of post-16 qualifications overhaul gets under way
Informationcall for evidence on post-16 level 2 and below Study launched Tuesday 10 November
Informationmonitoring post-16 funding
Informationguidance for the delivery and application of industry placements – Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF) from the 2021 to 2022 academic year
Informationthe beta version of the cross year indicative payments reports has launched
Informationthe National Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair returns 13 to 20 November
Informationcampaign to recruit next Further Education Commissioner – deadline for applications 20 November

Items for academies

Informationland and building collection tool update
Informationacademies accounts return online form now live
Informationearly career framework reforms
InformationSchools and Academies Show 17 to 20 November
Informationmonitoring post-16 funding
Informationguidance for the delivery and application of industry placements – Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF) from the 2021 to 2022 academic year
InformationTeachers’ Pension Scheme Pension Board – vacancy for a member representative

Items for local authorities

Informationmonitoring post-16 funding
Informationguidance for the delivery and application of industry placements – Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF) from the 2021 to 2022 academic year
Informationthe beta version of the cross year indicative payments reports has launched
Published 11 November 2020