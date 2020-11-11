The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about St James’ Church of England Primary Academy.

Documents

ADA3730: St James’ Church of England Primary Academy

PDF, 182KB, 12 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3730

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: primary

Local authority: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 11 November 2020